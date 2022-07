LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $630 million, and officials say it’s only the fifth time in 20 years that the prize money has reached over $600-million.

No tickets matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

There were about 2.4 million tickets that won across different prize levels, however none of them were in Michigan.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. The next drawing for this ultra large jackpot is on Friday.