Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season begins today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today marks the beginning of Mich. deer fire arm season. Hunters have from now until Nov. 30 to hunt down their prize possession.

According to officials, they see the most participation across the state this time of year.

This morning for opening day, officials say they are expecting approximately 1.5 million people to be out hunting before the day ends.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has deer check stations set up across the state for hunters to utilize.

“And if they’re willing, and wanting, we’ll take that deer and test it for chronic wasting diseases, which is something we’ve identified in Ingham County, but its more of an issue in places more west like Mount Palm and Kent County, and further south like Jackson County. Any hunter that’s really in the southern part of Michigan, can get their deer checked chronic wasting diseases, at one of these check stations.” The Department of Natural Resources

Officials say prioritizing safety is vitally important when out hunting. They say that most violations during firearm deer season occur due to simple mistakes of people forgetting to put safety first because of all the excitement.

Officials want hunters to keep a few things in mind while they’re out there:

Properly tag your deer

Know your firearm and how it functions

Know your target and what’s beyond it

Respect landowner rights

Share public land

Leave the land better than you found it

Wear hunter orange

Know and follow baiting regulations

Hunt in-season, during legal hours

According to the DNR, this season could be one of the largest participating seasons they’ve seen in a while.

The late antlerless firearm season will be from Dec.13 to Jan. 1.