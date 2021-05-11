Nessel part of group asking Facebook to drop “Instagram Kids”

This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York. Facebook says it is working on a version of its Instagram app for kids under 13, who are technically not allowed to use the app in its current form due to federal privacy regulations. The company confirmed an earlier report by Buzzfeed News on Friday, March 19, 2021 saying it is “exploring a parent-controlled experience” on Instagram. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana nessel is part of a big group of bipartisan AG’s who are asking Facebook to drop their plans for an Instagram for kids below the age of 13.

The group wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying social media can be bad for kids health.

“With research rating Instagram as the worst social media platform for youth mental health, it’s hard to imagine that this launch is about anything other than expanding the already lucrative Instagram franchise,” Nessel said. “Introducing children to this social media environment poses serious threats to their security and wellbeing and I urge Facebook to reconsider its plans for this new platform.”

The AG’s are concerned about Facebook’s proposal. They say research shows that social media can be harmful to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children; rapidly worsening concerns about cyberbullying on Instagram; use of the platform by predators to target children; Facebook’s checkered record in protecting the welfare of children on its platforms; and children’s lack of capacity to navigate the complexities of what they encounter online, including advertising, inappropriate content and relationships with strangers.

At a Congressional hearing in March, Zuckerberg dismissed the idea that social media is harmful to children, despite strong data and research that has shown a link between young people’s use of social media and an increase in mental distress, self-injurious behavior, and suicidality. The AG’s say Instagram has been frequently flagged for increasing suicidal ideation, depression, and body image concerns in children.

Additionally, the attorneys general argue, young children are not equipped to handle the many challenges that come with having an Instagram account, including that they often lack a developed understanding of privacy. There is also a risk that predators may exploit children online and cloak their identities using the anonymity of the Internet. One report found an increase of 200 percent in recorded instances in the use of Instagram to target and abuse children over a six-month period in 2018. In 2020 alone, Facebook and Instagram reported 20 million child sexual abuse images.

Cyberbullying is another major concern, and a 2017 survey found that 42 percent of young Instagram users had experienced cyberbullying on the platform, the highest percentage of any platform measured. As children spend more time online during the COVID-19 pandemic, these issues have likely been exacerbated.

The attorneys general also cast doubt on Facebook’s ability to protect children on their proposed Instagram platform and comply with relevant privacy laws such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). They point out that the company has a record of failing to protect the safety and privacy of children. For instance, Facebook’s Messenger Kids app contained a glitch that allowed children to circumvent restrictions and join group chats with strangers.

Joining Attorney General Nessel in sending this letter are the attorneys general of Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.