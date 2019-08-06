Nielsen’s top programs for July 29-Aug. 4

LONDON (AP) — Organizers have canceled a major British music festival hours before gates were due to open because a storm has been forecast to slam into its coastal site.

More than 50,000 people were expected at the three-day Boardmasters festival in Newquay, 250 miles (400 kilometers) southwest of London, many of them camping. The lineup included the Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals.