Potter Park Zoo’s ‘Jaali’ featured at new exhibit in California

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in California will officially open its new four-acre Rhino Savanna with a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 10 a.m.

Jaali, Potter Parks first black rhino, has settled into his new west coast home. Guests at The Living Dessert Zoo and Gardens will be able to see him beginning today.

The $17 million multi-species habitat is located just inside the zoo’s main entrance.

There is several look-out points and scenic views for individuals to see at the Rhino Savanna. Individuals will also come across waterbuck and springbok, two species of pelicans, and a large variety of other birds. Lastly there are several subterranean animals such as the naked mole-rat.

“We are excited to officially welcome guests to the new Rhino Savanna. This expansion means so much to so many, and we look forward to celebrating this gift with the Coachella Valley. This new habitat reflects the successful collaboration of countless entities, including our donors, staff, board members, the Association of Zoo and Aquariums, contractors, and many others. This opening also signifies a deep commitment to The Living Desert’s conservation initiatives to protect black rhinos in their native range.” Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert.

Black rhino’s are currently listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Living Desert engages in several conservation initiatives that support black rhinos in Eastern and Southern Africa.

The zoo is thrilled to welcome Jaali in their new expansion and have others be able to appreciate his presence.