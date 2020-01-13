‘Put on a happy face’ and check out the 2020 oscar nominations

HOLLYWOOD (WLNS) – Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.



Todd Phillips’ R-rated superhero smash “Joker” topped all films with 11 nominations, according to CNN.



The DC Comics villain was expected to do well Monday, but the academy’s overwhelming support for a divisive movie that was far from a critical favorite was unexpected. The film’s nominations included best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and best director for Phillips.



Martin Scorsese’s crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ journey into “1917” all trailed close behind with 10 nods apiece.



At 24, Netflix got more nominations than ever before.



Scarlett Johansson was nominated for best actress in “Marriage Story” and best supporting actress for her work in “JoJo Rabbit”



Cynthia Erivo was nominated for two awards for the film “Harriet”: best actress and original song for “Stand Up”



Even with a record 62 women nominated Monday, for the 87th time, women were shut out of the best director category.



Tom Hanks received his first Oscar nomination since “Cast Away” 19 years ago for his Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”



“American Factory,” the first film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s recently launched production company, Higher Ground, was nominated for best documentary.



The 92nd Academy Awards will be at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, February 9th. This year’s awards ceremony will air on ABC.



Check out the full list of Oscar nominees: https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2020