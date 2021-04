Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks in front of Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall (7) and center James Wiseman during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Space Jam: A New Legacy released their first trailer today. The movie stars Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James.

The movie is of course the second Space Jam, the original was released in 1996 and stared basketball legend Michael Jordan.

ARCHIVO – En esta foto del 14 de junio de 1992, Michael Jordan celebra la victoria de sus Bulls de Chicago ante los Trail Blazers de Portland en la serie final de la NBA. (AP Foto/John Swart, archivo)

The film is set to debut in theaters on July 16 and will also be on HBO Max.

You can view the trailer in the link below: