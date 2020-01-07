The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — “The Masked Singer” has been such a hit for Fox that the network is doubling down on hidden entertainers.

Fox said Tuesday that it is joining with Ellen DeGeneres to produce “The Masked Dancer,” a celebrity competition show based on “The Masked Singer” and a segment that DeGeneres originated on her talk show. Contestants will perform unique dances while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.