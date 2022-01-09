TMZ: Bob Saget has died at the age of 65

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock’s new comedy series “MacGruber” at California Science Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — TMZ is reporting that actor Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

Sources told TMZ that the comedian and actor, most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in ‘Full House,’ passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

Hotel security found Saget in his room and TMZ is reporting that he was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

Saget been touring the country lately, hitting a lot of destinations throughout the state of Florida, including in Orlando, which got started in September and was supposed to take him through May.