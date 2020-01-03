WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Recently unveiled letters from T.S. Eliot to his muse Emily Hale show how much he loved his longtime friend, but a statement from beyond the grave by the poet himself dismisses his feelings and shows how Eliot tries to rewrite the narrative of their relationship, scholars say.

Hale donated Eliot’s letters to Princeton University Library more than 60 years ago with instructions that they could only be opened 50 years after she and Eliot died.