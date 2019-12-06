WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

NEW YORK (AP) — Either loudly sing your own praises or don’t in the new year, but let’s leave the humble brag behind, along with a few other oversaturated, cloying or just plain silly cultural quirks that deserve a big goodbye.

Among them are pop-up shops, cancel culture and the ever-present “OK Boomer” retort on social media. With much ado about something, here's our annual Over It list of things that should remain in 2019: