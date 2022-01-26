Wharton Center hosts premiere for musical ‘Frozen’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Wharton Center will kick off its exclusive premiere of Disney’s hit musical ‘Frozen’ on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The musical will be held from Wednesday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 6 and cast members say they’re excited.

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical Productions’ megahit The Lion King to tour across North America.

The storyline of the musical begins with two sisters, Elsa and Anna, who use magical powers to save a kingdom from an eternal winter.

“That’s the thing that keeps this very fresh and new and exciting,” Actress Caroline Innerbichler said. “We get to have different audiences from different communities that have different responses.”

Innerbichler, who plays the character Ana, is gearing up to be on stage at the Wharton.

The Tony-Nominated best musical will run at various times. You can get your tickets and find times of the performances by clicking here.

Tickets are being sold for $26, but there are some student discounts available.

VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available.

The musical will showcase a dozen new numbers and a stage that’s been created by an award-winning team, featuring all the films songs you know and love to sing along to.

“I’m really proud of this because as some touring productions get a little bit more sleepy or tired as the show goes on, this cast is different,” Innerbichler said.

When it comes to the cast, she says you can expect not only to see them in creative costume designs, but also surrounded by an extravagant scenic display.

“After being so isolated for so long, much like the character in the movie, and the show,” Innerbichler said. “To come back to it and to have all this life and excitement around me again, it’s wonderful.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the premiere will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Wharton Center.

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required.

Officials are advising show goers to come early, to avoid missing any part of the performance.