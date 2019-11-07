Woman fired over access to leaked tape of ABC’s Amy Robach

FILE – This March 14, 2019 file photo shows ABC News’ Amy Robach at the 2019 ADAPT Leadership Awards in New York. ABC News is defending itself against charges that it was afraid to air an interview with a Jeffrey Epstein accuser after video emerged Tuesday showing Robach venting about her story. ABC says that Robach’s 2015 interview with accuser Virginia Roberts didn’t have enough corroborating evidence. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A CBS News employee has lost her job following reports that she may have been involved in the leak of video that showed ABC’s Amy Robach complaining that her bosses didn’t run a story about a Jeffrey Epstein accuser.

A network executive, speaking Thursday on condition of anonymity because it was a personnel issue, said the woman is no longer employed at CBS News. The network declined comment.

The person had recently left a job at ABC.

A person at ABC familiar with the matter who also spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason said ABC News informed CBS that the woman had access to the tape. It’s not clear if the woman leaked the tape to the conservative website Project Veritas or to someone else who may have done so. Project Veritas has not identified its source.

Robach’s comments raised questions about ABC’s commitment to airing a tough story about sexual misconduct.