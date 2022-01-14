You don’t have to pretend anymore, it’s officially Pine Knob again

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — Good news for a lot of music fans here in Michigan, DTE Music Theater has officially changed its name back to Pine Knob Music Theater.

The music venue on the east side of the state originally opened in 1972 with the name Pine Knob.

The outdoor amphitheater changed its name to DTE Music Theater in 2001, but they decided to go back to its roots after the sponsorship with DTE expired.

Pine Knob also brought on two new sponsors, United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health as Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre,” said 313 Presents President Howard Handler. “These two premier Michigan-based organizations share our passion for providing unparalleled service and understood the importance the Pine Knob brand resonates in our community and they embraced the opportunity to help bring it back to life in a new and exciting way. This is only the beginning as we look to our 50th anniversary and beyond to engage and bring the best in live entertainment and activation to our guests.”

313 Presents, the company that owns Pine Knob, said the rebrand comes at the perfect time, as this will be the 50th year since the venue opened.

“As a company rooted in metro Detroit for the last 35 years, we are thrilled to be a Proud Partner of Pine Knob Music Theatre, and look forward to everything we will accomplish together during this historic rebrand, and beyond,” said Sarah DeCiantis, UWM’s Chief Marketing Officer. “At UWM, we make it a priority to stay embedded in our local community, and are excited for this opportunity to further promote our award-winning workplace, in addition to educating consumers around the benefits of working with an independent mortgage broker.”

“Like myself, colleagues from across our health system have fond memories of having spent many summer nights with friends and family out at Pine Knob Music Theatre,” said Rob Casalou, President and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Trinity Health Southeast Regions. “I congratulate the 313 Presents team on bringing back such an iconic name and look forward to promoting good health and good music together here in our community.”