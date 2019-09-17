ERICA G. TERRANOVA

Location:

Okemos, Michigan

Phone:

517-349-2800

Fax:

517-349-0190

Erica graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Michigan in 2001. She then graduated Cum Laude from Thomas M. Cooley Law School receiving her Juris Doctorate in 2005. While in law school she earned Certificates of Merit in Family Law and Estate Planning. She has been in private practice for her entire legal career and resides in Delta Township with her husband and three children.

Erica focuses her practice on family law litigation. She represents clients in cases involving divorce, custody, child support, spousal support, personal protection orders, and guardianships. She also practices in the areas of criminal law, administration of estates, and estate planning. She litigates cases in several counties throughout Michigan and is familiar with each court’s local practice. Erica practices in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Jackson, Livingston, Gratiot, Ionia, Shiawassee, Branch, Calhoun, and Hillsdale.

Erica believes each case has a unique set of facts. She will make sure that your case receives the specialized attention that it deserves. She will work with you to develop a strategy that will give you the best chance of success in your case. Family law cases are stressful and can have devastating effects on a person’s life. Having Erica as your advocate during this process is invaluable.

Consulting with an attorney is always beneficial before filing a case or appearing in court. Erica hears all too often from new clients that it was a mistake not to hire an attorney from the beginning. Erica encourages those who are faced with potential legal issues to contact her before making any decisions or taking any steps that could negatively impact your case.

Areas of Practice

Family Law

Criminal Law

Guardianships

Estate Planning

Debt Negotiation

Guardianships & Conservatorships

Alimony & Spousal Support

Custody & Visitation

Paternity

Prenuptial Agreements

Bar Admissions

Michigan, 2005

Education

Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan J.D. cum laude – 2005 Honors: Certificate of Merit in Family Law and Estate Planning

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan B.A. – 2001 Major: Political Science



Professional Associations and Memberships

State Bar of Michigan, Member since 2005 Family Law Section Criminal Law Section

Ingham County Bar Association, Member since 2005 Member of Family Law Section, Criminal Law Section, and Probate & Trust Law Section

Women Lawyers Association of Michigan – Mid-Michigan Section, Member

University of Michigan Alumni Club of Lansing, Member since 2001 Treasurer 2004-2009; 2012-2014

Willow Ridge Elementary PTA

Co-Chair, Family Law Section, Ingham County Bar Association, 2016 – Present

Former State Bar District E, Character and Fitness Committee Member

Past Employment Positions