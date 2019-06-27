Erick Stewart

As Co-Owner and President of STEWART Industries LLC located in Battle Creek, MI, Erick is proud to be part of a growing team that provides next level contract services including Assembly, Quality Inspection and Metrology. Together these fully certified services assist customers from the production engineering design phase all the way into mass production. Birthed in automotive and maturing towards aerospace we are 18 years young with our team working with current customers to improve efficiencies, reverse engineer, manage major projects and programs, develop new processes, improve old processes and dimensionally validate the results.

Learn more by visiting http://stewartindustriesusa.com/