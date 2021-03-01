Expert Connexions Julie Holton

MEET THE HOST

Julie Holton is the Principal Strategist and Owner of mConnexions Marketing Agency. A three-time Emmy award-winning writer, tv producer & executive producer, Julie has extensive media and communication experience. She currently co-hosts the Think Tank of Three Podcast, is a featured author in numerous blogs and publications, and is an issue editor for the Legal Marketing Association’s Strategies Magazine.

Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Julie spent more than ten years working in top television newsrooms across the country. She started her TV news career at WLNS in Lansing and spent time in Saginaw, MI, Richmond, VA, Minneapolis, MN, and Indianapolis, IN before returning to her home state of Michigan.

Julie also works extensively with non-profit organizations. She currently sits on the Advisory Board for ePIFanyNow and works as a media strategist for Grit, Glam & Guts, and Voices of Color. She previously served for a number of years on the Board of Directors for the Alzheimer’s Association, Michigan Chapter.

FOLLOW JULIE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

SoundCloud

ABOUT MCONNEXIONS

mConnexions is a full-service marketing agency that builds, implements, and manages custom marketing strategies for businesses. Our team specializes in content creation and distribution through social media, websites, and both digital and traditional publications. We also provide custom website solutions, digital ad management, and video production services.

Building strategic marketing connections is at the heart of what we do. We’ll work with you to create or refine a marketing strategy that’s tailored to help you reach your goals. We offer à la carte or full-service solutions that include:

Advertising

Content Marketing

Graphic Design

Email Marketing

Inbound Marketing

Media Coaching

Public Relations

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Social Media Marketing

Video Production

Website Management

Julie and her team launched Expert Connexions as a live interview series on Facebook on March 15, 2020, just prior to the first statewide shutdown in Michigan. With tens of thousands of views in the first few weeks, she says it was quickly apparent that people needed access to the information that the show provided. Over the last 12 months, Expert Connexions has featured over 100 experts. Extra content available here.

FOLLOW MCONNEXIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

SHOW STYLE PARTNERS

Expert Connexions values the power of working together because with collaboration, the possibilities are endless! A special thank you to these dynamic style partners for helping create our look on the show.

Polka Dots Boutique

Polka Dots Boutique is a family-owned shop conveniently located in Old Town, Lansing’s original downtown and boutique district. Polka Dots offers unique gifts, women’s clothing, jewelry, and accessories at modest prices. Not only are these items fun and fashionable, they are also ethically sourced goods that give back to important causes, such as those supporting human trafficking victims. Learn more and shop online at polkadotsboutique.com or follow Polka Dots on Facebook and Instagram.

The Standard Hair

The Standard Hair is a fresh and inviting salon in Old Town Lansing that is changing the face of the beauty industry, with a unique focus on natural beaded rows extensions. With its fun and friendly atmosphere, a visit to The Standard leaves clients feeling confident with hair they’ve only dreamed of. Stylists at The Standard also offer luxury color and cut services, and in partnership with The Standard Spa, clients can also receive full body waxing, make-up application, eyelash extensions, and more. Learn more at thestandardhair.com or follow The Standard on Facebook and Instagram.

Makeup by Amber Wilder

Amber Wilder is an independent makeup artist and hair stylist in Old Town, Lansing, specializing in enhancing true natural beauty. Amber’s ability to provide fresh and flawless looks to her clients is what makes her one of the best, and with her vast experience in the beauty industry and her evolving training with new makeup application techniques, she is able to leave her clients feeling confident and beautiful for all types of occasions. Learn more by following Amber Wilder on Facebook and Instagram.