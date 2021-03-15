Expert Connexions | Back On Track

Join Expert Connexions host, Julie Holton of MConnexions, as we talk about getting businesses back on track from the pandemic. What does the road to recovery need to look like? We talk to key members of a local task force to find out.

And, not all the pandemic pivots have been negative. Find out about the coolest and most successful changes we’ve seen in this week’s episode!

Featuring Legal Connexions by Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC, Sales Connexions by Shari Pash of Strategic Solutions for Growth, Marketing Connexions with SuperWebPros, UnoDeuce Multimedia, and Symposia Labs, and Heart & Soul Connexions by She Leads Michigan.

Watch more Expert Connexions episodes here