Expert Connexions | Internet Trolls, Attracting Leads, and Objections

Join Expert Connexions host, Julie Holton of MConnexions, as we talk about internet trolls and how to handle them. In this episode we also talk about how to attract leads to your sales team, and how to handle objections and rejections as your sales numbers increase. Plus, an artist from Michigan who had her exhibit shown coast to coast.
Featuring Legal Connexions by Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC, Sales Connexions by Shari Pash of Strategic Solutions for Growth, Marketing Connexions with SuperWebPros, UnoDeuce Multimedia, and Symposia Labs, and Heart & Soul Connexions by She Leads Michigan.