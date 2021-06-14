Expert Connexions | Remote Work, Bouncing Back From COVID, and Purchasing Power

Expert Connexions Show
Posted: / Updated:

Join Expert Connexions host, Julie Holton of MConnexions, as we talk about going back to work and life in person, what the COVID-19 vaccine means for companies, and millennials and purchasing power,

Featuring Legal Connexions by Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC, Sales Connexions by Shari Pash of Strategic Solutions for Growth, Marketing Connexions with SuperWebProsUnoDeuce Multimedia, and Symposia Labs, and Heart & Soul Connexions by She Leads Michigan.

Watch more Expert Connexions episodes here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story