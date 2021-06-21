Expert Connexions | Sales Strategies, Exporting Goods, and Finding Hope

Join Expert Connexions host, Julie Holton of MConnexions, as we dive into the waters of building your client base, and learn the best strategies for cold calling and making those impactful sales. Also in this week’s episode, we discuss how to harness hope in your daily life, in order to make an impact not just on yourself, but on those around you. This and more in this week’s Expert Connexions episode.
Featuring Legal Connexions by Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC, Sales Connexions by Shari Pash of Strategic Solutions for Growth, Marketing Connexions with SuperWebPros, UnoDeuce Multimedia, and Symposia Labs, and Heart & Soul Connexions by She Leads Michigan.
