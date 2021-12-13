Expert Connexions Season 1, Episode 11

Join host Julie Holton of MConnexions for thie episode of Expert Connexions!

Many business owners grow up dreaming about launching their first business — but some launch businesses before growing up! In an all-new episode of Expert Connexions this morning, we’re talking about some little kids with big ideas, and guidance from experts who are here to share their stories. Plus, user experience is one of the biggest business buzzwords right now. We all want our clients to have a good experience, but does that actually look like? Our marketing experts are talking UX strategy.

Expert Connexions brings the experts to you every Monday morning after Good Morning America at 9 a.m. on WLAJ-TV.

More than one year into the global pandemic, it has become more important than ever to make sure people have access to the resources they need to cope with the changes brought on by COVID-19.

Figures show that roughly one-third of small businesses across the country are shut down, with many in danger of never reopening. For those that are operating, revenue is down significantly.

“Behind every struggling small business is a small business owner, who has often poured his or her life savings into building out their dream,” said Julie Holton, Host and Executive Producer of Expert Connexions. “Our team at mConnexions is passionate about helping these businesses because we live it ourselves every day. This is why we have teamed up with WLAJ-TV to create Expert Connexions, a show designed to connect our audience to the experts they need to run their business and improve their everyday lives.”

Julie Holton, mConnexions

