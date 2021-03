A local children’s book author is on a mission to share a valuable message.

Vicki Hamilton-Allen recently released a book called “The Itchy Secret” which spent several weeks as one of the top-rated books in its category on Amazon.

If you have ever had a feeling of holding in a secret that brought feelings of guilt, shame or anxiety, than this way of sharing to heal is for you!

