GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The lineup for this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens was announced Wednesday.
The 33-show series starts June 12 and ends Sept. 18.
Tickets will go on presale for members from 9 a.m. on April 23 through midnight on May 6, during which they can save $5 per ticket. The public can buy tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on May 7.
Tickets can be purchased at eTix.com, or by calling 1.800.514.3849. More information can be found at MeijerGardens.org.
This year’s lineup can be found below. All ticket prices are listed as follows: presale/member/public.
- Marc Cohn + Blind Boys of Alabama | June 12 ($47/$50/$52)
- Amos Lee w/ Neal Francis | June 17 ($55/$58/$60)
- Fitz & The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones | June 19 ($70/$73/$75)
- An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio | June 20 ($70/$73/$75)
- Old Crow Medicine Show | June 23 ($52/$55/$57)
- Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters and The Soul Rebels | June 24 ($90/$93/$95)
- The Temptations w/ Kimmie Horne | June 26 ($55/$58/$60)
- Bluegrass Happening featuring Bela Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush & The Jerry Douglas Band | June 27 ($62/$65/$67)
- Sheryl Crow w/ Allison Russell | July 3, ($94/$97/$99)
- Corinne Bailey Rae w/ War & Treaty | July 6 ($50/$53/$55)
- ZZ Top | July 7 ($95/$98/$100)
- O.A.R. | July 8 ($77/$80/$82)
- Five for Fighting with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 13 ($58/$61/$63)
- Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ The New Respects | July 14 ($54/$57/$59)
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band | July 15 ($65/$68/$70)
- Norah Jones | July 17 ($95/$98/$100)
- Rick Springfield with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 20 ($72/$75/$77)
- Buddy Guy + John Hiatt | July 21 ($77/$80/$82)
- America | July 27 ($62/$65/$67)
- Arturo Sandoval with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 28 ($50/$53/$55)
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Nicole Atkins | Aug. 4 ($99/$102/$104)
- Andrew Bird + Iron & Wine w/ Meshell Ndegeocello | Aug. 5 ($68/$71/$73)
- The Dead South w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves | Aug. 10 ($48/$51/$53)
- Lake Street Dive w/ Madison Cunningham | Aug. 12 ($59/$62/$64)
- The Beach Boys | Aug. 15 ($70/$73/$75)
- The Decemberists | Aug. 17 ($56/$59/$61)
- Boz Scaggs w/ Robert Cray Band | Aug. 22 ($69/$72/$74)
- Umphrey’s McGee | Aug. 24 ($48/$51/$53)
- Emmylou Harris + Mary Chapin Carpenter | Sept. 1 ($90/$93/$95)
- Australian Pink Floyd | Sept. 12 ($58/$61/$63)
- Goo Goo Dolls w/ Blue October | Sept. 15 ($97/$100/$102)
- She & Him | Sept. 16 ($72/$75/$77)
- Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour | Sept. 18 ($90/$93/$95)