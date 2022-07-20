CROSWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — 3 North Vines was founded by Nathan and Kristi Shopbell in 2007 and opened its doors in 2014.

At 3 North Vines Croswell you can expect a serene experience. The owners will be there to greet you and share their knowledge of wine to ensure you pick the perfect flavor for your palette.

If wine isn’t your preferred libation, 3 North is always introducing new hard ciders and sangrias to please any palette, or you can order a flight and try it all!

In 2021, the Shopbell’s expanded their dreams, joined forces with Ryan Mulrenin, and took over the former Lexington Brewing Company.

Now called 3 North Lexington, they offer the same wines and hard ciders you love from the Vineyard, and the beer drinkers will have great options too.

The urban, industrial feel of the Taphouse and Eatery is a great vibe for an afternoon or evening out in beautiful Lexington, Michigan. It’s worth the road trip.

Spend the day shopping, sightseeing, and exploring the water! ​