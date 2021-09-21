AAA: Most Americans still traveling, but more buying travel insurance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a new travel study by AAA, more than half of Americans are planning a trip of at least one overnight stay before the end of next year, but a lot more people will be insuring those trips because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 31% of people say they fall into the category of more likely to buy travel insurance during the pandemic.

“The survey very much reflects what AAA travel advisors are experiencing. Travelers are still booking trips for this year, into next year and even into 2023 and 2024,” said Micki Dudas, AAA’s Director of Leisure Travel Sales. “Travel insurance provides them with the peace of mind to do so – more valuable than ever in light of the pandemic.”

AAA says their recent bookings have increased 11% over 2019 levels.

Among the people who are buying travel insurance, 69% said being able to get a refund is the main benefit. AAA recommends you find a travel insurance plan that has a “cancel for any reason,” clause and they suggest you reach out to a “knowledgeable travel advisor.”

“Travel insurance options vary greatly, but a knowledgeable travel advisor can help you navigate through those complexities,” said Ragina C. Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “A trusted travel advisor serves as your advocate before and during your trip. Partnering with a travel advisor to review your travel insurance options offers another level of protection, so you can focus on making lifelong vacation memories.”

Another thing to look for is some international locations might require travel insurance to cover the cost of unexpected medical costs.