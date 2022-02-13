LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Potter Park Zoo’s ice safari has returned! Visitors will be able to enjoy animal ice carvings throughout the entire zoo.

You can catch the entire fun looking at animals and enjoying the one-of-a-kind sculptures from February 13th, 19th, and 20th 10 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The ice carvings will be provided by Miller Ice Sculptures of Lansing.

Potter Park Zoo

Visitors have a chance to tour unique sculpture art and learn about conservation efforts with the messages attached to each of the animal ice sculptures.

The Potter Park Zoo will offer live carvings in their Green Space on February 20th.

The zoo says many animals thrive in cold environments, and they will be outside for people to observe.