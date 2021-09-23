Best time to see fall colors in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Astronomical fall officially began this week and the fall color change is beginning as well.

In West Michigan, fall colors range from minimal to patchy. The landscape still has more green than red or orange.

The foliage becomes more vibrant as you head north through the state. Northern lower Michigan is reporting partial fall color to colors that are near peak. In the Upper Peninsula, the colors are close to peaking.

Fall foliage is expected to peak slightly sooner than normal this year. One contributing factor to the earlier peak is the drought that we had during spring and early summer. Very dry conditions during the growing season can be stressful on the tree and cause both an early color change and a shorter amount of time that leaves stay on trees.

Most of West Michigan is forecast to see peak fall colors between the second and third week of October.

If you take any pictures of the fall foliage, please send them our way! Send photos to ReportIt@woodtv.com and they may be featured on air or online. Make sure you include where and when it was taken, as well as the name that should be used when giving credit.