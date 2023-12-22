Commerce Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Experience the Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township. An immersive wintry Christmas experience for all ages. What started as a simple way to keep our team busy during the lockdown and provide to the community in a time of need, has now become something much more.
At Glenlore Trails Aurora the forest comes to life in a dazzling display of light, sound, and wonder. Be prepared to encounter all the magic of the season as you make your way through the roughly mile-long, one-hour experience through the woods with interactive, story moments, and other entertainment. The stroll takes place on a lit dirt path that winds through the trees.
Visit Michigan’s original illuminated forest this holiday season. A night out isn’t right without some party favors. On-site concessions include light snacks, beverages, and Glenlore merchandise. There are restrooms along the trail.