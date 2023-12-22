Commerce Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Experience the Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township. An immersive wintry Christmas experience for all ages. What started as a simple way to keep our team busy during the lockdown and provide to the community in a time of need, has now become something much more.

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

At Glenlore Trails Aurora the forest comes to life in a dazzling display of light, sound, and wonder. Be prepared to encounter all the magic of the season as you make your way through the roughly mile-long, one-hour experience through the woods with interactive, story moments, and other entertainment. The stroll takes place on a lit dirt path that winds through the trees.

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Celebrate the season at Magic of Aurora at Glenlore Trails (WLNS)

Visit Michigan’s original illuminated forest this holiday season. A night out isn’t right without some party favors. On-site concessions include light snacks, beverages, and Glenlore merchandise. There are restrooms along the trail.