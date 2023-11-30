CLARA, Mich. (WLNS) — Feed and pet Santa’s reindeer at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clara, Michigan. family-owned and operated business, specializing in offering trained reindeer for holiday and specialty events around Michigan.

Celebrate the season at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clara, MI. (WLNS)

Their reindeer have been featured at thousands of Christmas events around Michigan along with dozens of newspapers, magazines, and trade journals throughout the Midwest over the past several years.

During your visit view and per mini–Scottish Highland cows and Llamas.

Enjoy fresh donuts, caramel apple cider, and hot cocoa while exploring unique shops, watch candy canes made before your eyes, and choose a fresh-cut Christmas tree.

Capture holiday photos with Santa too! Experience the magic at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm and be ready to believe.