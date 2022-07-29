OSSINEKE, Mich. (WLNS) — If you and your family are looking for some dinosaur-themed fun, Dinosaur Gardens is the perfect day trip for you!

The gardens include a walkthrough of a dinosaur filled garden with life size, realistic statues. The gardens also feature natural flora and fauna including wildflowers, ferns, and trees.

All the plants are meant to stimulate the same habitats the creatures would have lived in. The amazing gardens and animals are not all for you to explore.

The gardens also feature a ‘Miners Sluice’ where you can find gems and fossils with your kids. You can investigate a fossil dig to find even more fossils.

There is even an 18 hole dinosaur theme putt-putt golf course you can play. On your way out, there is a gift shop to find the perfect souvenir to remember your trip.

There is everything from stuffed dinosaurs to backpacks. They even have delicious frozen yogurt for a special treat. If you need some dinosaur sized fun, the Dinosaur Gardens is perfect for you this summer!