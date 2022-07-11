CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Carnival season is returning to Michigan.

The Eaton County Fair’s carnival will be open to public on Tuesday, July 12.

The carnival includes classic rides like the pirate ship, the zipper, spinning teacups and many more to test the mettle of your stomach.

If carnival rides aren’t your style, the County Fair, which opened July 9, has many other attractions.

You can spend your day checking out the petting zoo, flea markets, motocross and rodeo events and all the delicious food vendors.

To check out the full schedule of events and learn more about the Eaton County Fair, visit Facebook.com/EatonCountyFairgrounds.