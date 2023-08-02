Mears, MI. (WLNS) — Experience the Silver Lake Sand Dunes like never before on our one-of-a-kind 40-minute dune tour. Mac Wood started in 1930. Mac Wood was a very interesting character. He was always thinking of new ways to do things.
When he was the operator of Flora-Dale Resort, he would have to come up with interesting ways to entertain the guests, and the Dune Scooter Ride was one of these ventures. Building a business on the unlikely foundation of shifting sands, then stocking it with what first appeared to be some money remains from an auto graveyard, may seem like a risky venture. But just such unlikely ingredients are the basis for a very successful business and one of Michigan’s leading tourist attractions.
The first Dune Scooter was designed from a Model A Ford and carried 4 passengers. A huge sum of twenty-five cents was charged for this exciting ride. Today we use a 4-wheel drive modified vehicle with 4 aircraft tires to carry about 20 persons per ride.
Thousands of people ride each season. They now have a museum setup with a 1934 Ford Scooter, a 1960 Studebaker Scooter and a 1968 International Scooter and old pictures and signs.
They take all ages – babies through senior citizens. Babies, young children, and pregnant mothers ride up toward the front of the vehicle. We also provide front-pack carriers for babies, along with a ramp to assist with loading for people with disabilities.
The ride is a 40-minute dune ride with a stop at Lake Michigan for a quick visit and then a drive to one of the tallest dunes on the Silver Lake side for pics and to enjoy the view.