Mears, MI. (WLNS) — Experience the Silver Lake Sand Dunes like never before on our one-of-a-kind 40-minute dune tour. Mac Wood started in 1930. Mac Wood was a very interesting character. He was always thinking of new ways to do things.

When he was the operator of Flora-Dale Resort, he would have to come up with interesting ways to entertain the guests, and the Dune Scooter Ride was one of these ventures. Building a business on the unlikely foundation of shifting sands, then stocking it with what first appeared to be some money remains from an auto graveyard, may seem like a risky venture. But just such unlikely ingredients are the basis for a very successful business and one of Michigan’s leading tourist attractions.

Mac Wood Dune Rides in Mears, MI.

Mac Wood Dune Rides in Mears, MI.

The first Dune Scooter was designed from a Model A Ford and carried 4 passengers. A huge sum of twenty-five cents was charged for this exciting ride. Today we use a 4-wheel drive modified vehicle with 4 aircraft tires to carry about 20 persons per ride.

Thousands of people ride each season. They now have a museum setup with a 1934 Ford Scooter, a 1960 Studebaker Scooter and a 1968 International Scooter and old pictures and signs.

Mac Wood Dune Rides in Mears, MI.

Mac Wood Dune Rides in Mears, MI.

Mac Wood Dune Rides in Mears, MI.

Mac Wood Dune Rides in Mears, MI.

Mac Wood Dune Rides in Mears, MI.

They take all ages – babies through senior citizens. Babies, young children, and pregnant mothers ride up toward the front of the vehicle. We also provide front-pack carriers for babies, along with a ramp to assist with loading for people with disabilities.

The ride is a 40-minute dune ride with a stop at Lake Michigan for a quick visit and then a drive to one of the tallest dunes on the Silver Lake side for pics and to enjoy the view.