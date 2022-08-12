BAD AXE, Mich. (WLNS) — Located five miles north of Bad Axe is Dizzy Daisy Winery and Vineyard.

The business started as a milk producing farm and then converted into a strawberry u-pick’em farm.

Owner Harold Kociba started growing grapes on his farm in 2006 for the sole purpose of starting a small winery.

You will find everything from dry red, to a sweet white wine, to fruit wines. They are currently producing 70 different flavors with a combination of 40 types of grapes and 20 different fruits. They are also offering hard cider and frozen wine slushies.

Enjoy their charming wine tasting room where you can try any of the 70 varieties of wine or relax on their homestead feel patio.

Next time you find yourself in the thumb area of Michigan stop by the Dizzy Daisy Winery and Vineyard for a unique experience.