BAY CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is home to the USS Edson DD946, a Forrest Sherman-class Destroyer that is docked in the Saginaw River.

The USS Edson was named after Major General Merritt Edson, the commanding officer of the First Marine Raider Battalion.

Major General Edson was awarded the Medal of Honor, Navy Cross and Silver Star for his actions during his military career.

Built in 1958, the Sherman-type destroyer was built with heavy artillery to support land troops from the water so the Navy could still be effective in land battles.

The USS Edson was used for combat during the Vietnam War and used in the evacuations of many different Vietnam ports towards the end of the war.

The Edson was one of the top destroyers to sail the seas from WWII to the 1990s

The Edson was decommissioned in 1988 and was moved to Bay City in 2012 from the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in New York.