ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)—The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum was founded in 1982 by a nonprofit called, The Junior League. It’s expanded featuring over 250 interactive science and technology exhibits.

The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

The museum also has galleries that are dedicated to nature, health, math and more.

“It encourages them to learn by doing,” said Mel Drumm, President and CEO of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. “Realizing that they don’t have to be intimidated by what they see around them, and everything we see here is in the world around them.”

H20 Exhibit

Drumm told 6 News it’s all about teaching children that learning is fun.

“Learning isn’t easy, here it could be playful,” Drumm said. “When you do something here you might go back into that classroom and realize ‘wait a minute I remember seeing something like that at a museum like this.’ that takes the edge off a little bit and makes it more interesting.”

Ambulance featured in the museum

The museum has exhibits available to children of all ages. That’s why Kiarin Altman surprised his daughter Beverly by taking her to the museum on her birthday.

She turned 7-years-old and had a blast!

“I went on the cool seat and there was this rope that you keep pulling and there’s a height you can only get to and you let go of the rope, it will let you down very gently,” Beverly said.

“It’s pretty neat so far it teaches her a lot of the scientific aspects of things such as with the seat they’re explaining the propeller at the top as you go down gently as opposed to slamming it’s educational and fun,” Altman said.

One of the many exhibits offered is called, “H2O.” It’s a fun way to get kids involved and learn about how dams operate using water.

“The whole idea that it’s a fun experience, and it’s playful,” Drumm said. “We get so caught up in our lives about making everything hard and difficult take a moment, step back realize you can do something.”

Staff told 6 News kids start teaching others on how things work. They say that principle of sharing knowledge is something that will stick with them for generations.