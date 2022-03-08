ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)—The Nickels Arcade is a historical shopping district in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The area was established in 1917 and is a staple for the community to walk through.

“It’s a European arcade you see them sometimes in France or Europe,” said Rhonda Gilpin, owner of Caravan Gift Shop, “it’s a glass-covered walkway that has beautiful unique shops that run down both sides of it.”

Gilpin’s family owns Caravan Gift Shop in Nickel’s Arcade Ann Arbor. It’s one of the original stores to the arcade when it first opened in the early 1900s. The arcade itself is one of the oldest shopping districts in Ann Arbor. The gift shop has become a family heirloom passed on for generations.

“I feel blessed, lucky, and fortunate enough,” said Gilpin, “you can work with your family, meet new people, every single day, and I just feel fortunate to spend so many years in the arcade.”

The shop represents over 100 artists. The mother-daughter duo travels all around the world to bring back artwork.

“Some of my favorite pieces in the store I guess I’ll share about the one right behind me,” said Bailey Ahles, Caravan Gift Shop manager. “These are really cool, these are called terramundi pots, and these are from Italy. It’s a really cool Italian tradition everything you’re seeing here is the last of it but the way they would start is they would give them to someone who just had a baby, and you’d start putting money in it, and usually at marriage you would then gift this to the child and they would crack it open.”

The gift shop carries puzzles, cards, hand-crafted jewelry, ornaments, woodwork, and much more.

Gilpin and Ahles say they love operating out of nickels arcade because of its rich history and prime location.

“We’re footsteps away from the University of Michigan so we have a lot of clientele, not just students, but faculty,” Gilpin said, “we have incoming parents all the time when that’s fun to work with parents and kids.”

Nickels Arcade was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.