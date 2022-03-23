ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Ann Arbor is known as a melting pot for its ethnic cuisines.

This week on Explore Michigan, we’re going to take a trip around the city and try its unique foods.

According to bestneighborhood.org, a website that uses U.S. Census data, Ann Arbor is much more diverse than other U.S. Cities.

It’s a hub for people to share their culture, traditions and ethnic cuisines.

“We just want to have some fun, have some joy, without thinking about our identity all the time,” said Jihye Kim, Chef and Managing Partner at Miss Kim Korean Restaurant.

Kim was named one of America’s best chefs by Food & Wine magazine.

“I’ve been very lucky in getting national recognition,” she said.

Kim was inspired by her mom to create traditional dishes using local Michigan ingredients.

“I really try to think about what my ancestors have made, and the tradition in that way, and how that plays out in the next chapter if they were to move here because the identity of the restaurant is tied closely to my identity which is Korean-American,” Kim said.

She started serving up Korean flavors in Ann Arbor 5-years-ago.

“The kind of food that we do here, I would label it Korean-Michigan food because it’s not exactly the Korean menu that you would see in any other restaurant,” Kim said.

She believes there’s a stigma about Korean-American food and hopes to change it.

“If you understand the whole story of the dish then I think you can give yourself a little permission to make a little change for the next chapter,” she said.

That means some items might be sweet instead of spicy, but the most popular item on the menu and Kim’s personal favorite is tteokbokki.

“It’s a very essential street food in Korea, and I know it’s a little spicy, but kids love it. It takes up different sauces and ingredients with some scallions and it’s sweeter than spicy and crispy on the outside then chewy and soft on the inside,” she said.

The ultimate goal for Kim is to spread the message of unity with her food.

“It’s so natural for a Korean-American immigrant woman to be in Ann Arbor that it’s a nonissue, we don’t think about that too much, I can be freely 100 % Korean, 100% American, 100% Michigander, and completely rooted in Ann Arbor, and that’s okay. I don’t feel like I need to constantly prove myself one way or another.”