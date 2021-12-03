Explore Michigan: Explore The Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village

Jim Johnson is the director of Greenfield Village and the curator of historic structures and landscapes at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn.

He says the Henry Ford Museum and Village are listed as national landmarks.

“Henry Ford was collecting at a time when history was changing very quickly. Henry Ford of course, is our founder that began collecting in the 1900s and all the way through the 1920s,” said Johnson.

He says Henry Ford wanted the Museum to be designed on nearly 1 acres of land.

And now, it has a very interesting collection of exhibits.

“Newly opened is our driving [exhibit] includes our collection of racing in America, adjacent to that is the Driving America which is the automobile and transportation display area, we have a big collection of steam locomotives and the presidential limo of John F. Kennedy, the Rosa Parks bus in the Liberty and Justice for all exhibit, the chair Abraham Lincoln was assassinated on and much more,” said Johnson.

And on the same property as the Henry Ford Museum is Greenfield Village,

It’s a collection of nearly important buildings some are quite small, and some are quite large,” said Johnson.

It’s one of the largest outdoor museum complexes in the US.

You can catch a ride on a Model T, watch baseball from 1867,watch glass vases get made, visit farm animals, the and even take a ride on a real steam powered train.​​​

“One is a recreation of Thomas Edison’s laboratory in the park of Jersey where he recorded sound, we also have the Wright Brothers home and cycle shop made in Ohio where the whole concept of manned flight begun.”

