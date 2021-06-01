Explore Michigan: Gas experts on how to save at the pump

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 news is helping you get a look at the mitten state with our digital series Explore Michigan.

So far we’ve taken a look at Mackinac Island and Stoatin Brae Golf Club in Augusta. But the one thing connecting all the places we want to take you this summer, is the gas pump.

“Road trips are still the preferred method of travel. You know, so of course, if you’re going on a road trip you definitely want to pay attention to what the gas prices are,” said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA Michigan.

She said demand is one of the main reasons the average gas price in our state is $3.05 per gallon right now, compared to as low as $1.41 last year

“As more and more states were putting in lockdown order, demand for gasoline dropped dramatically. We’re seeing crude oil prices starting to go up earlier this year to prices we haven’t seen since prior to the pandemic. And we’re also starting to see demand numbers that we haven’t seen since prior to the pandemic,” she said.

So after a year of sitting inside, if you want to explore Michigan, what can you do to save money at the pump?

“Well, shop around,” Patrick De Haan, the head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy. “Michigan tends to be one of those states that has more competitive prices. That is stations compete more vigorously across the state.”

De Haan has a unique description of Gas Buddy.

“We’re like the yelp of gas stations.” said De Haan.

As far as resources go, De Haan says there are several ways you can find the cheapest gas in the area.

“Gas buddy has a free app for iPhone and Android devices. You can use Google, Waze, there’s a myriad of platforms now and apps that you can use.”

De Haan said the current gas prices aren’t too unusual, but the trend over the last year certainly has been.

“A little over a year ago, to be spending a $1.49 and now to see prices at $3.05, it’s really a testament to how fast the economy tanked and now how things are getting back to normal.”