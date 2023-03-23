LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When you think of the Upper Peninsula, you think about the outdoors, water…. and pasties.

The pasty gained popularity with miners because it was easy to bring into the mines, kept them full throughout the long workdays, and could stay warm for up to 10 hours.

If the pasty did become cold, miners could easily heat them up by placing it on a shovel and warming it up over a heat-lamp candle

While the spices differ between recipes and nationalities, something they all have in common is potatoes and onions.

Today, pasties are made with a huge variety of fillings, from spaghetti to fajita, and everything in between.

The correct way to eat a pasty is from the top down, so if you don’t finish the two-pound pasty you can save it for later.

The U.P. pasty is eaten with ketchup only, but if you want to identify yourself as a tourist you can ask for gravy.