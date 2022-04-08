MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – Often called the “crown jewel” of Michigan, Mackinac Island welcomes thousands of visitors each spring and summer.

After a two-year lull in tourism caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the island-without-cars is ready to welcome its first wave of post-pandemic tourists.

Photo courtesy of Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

With a renewed sense of adventure comes a renewed Mackinac. The island has several activities and events planned, some of which haven’t been seen since before the pandemic.

The island’s legendary Grand Hotel will also unveil a new outdoor activity center, alongside a slew of new restaurants.

The Grand Hotel’s new Woodlands Activity Center will provide visitors with new ways to explore all that Mackinac has to offer, including a BMX bike path, 18-hole minigolf course, pickleball courts and a greenhouse nature center.

“There’s truly something special and nostalgic about being on Mackinac Island, if you’ve been here, you know what I’m talking about,” said Tim Hygh, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Executive Director. “We look forward to welcoming visitors back in a big way each spring and we’re excited to showcase the renovations and changes our community has been hard at work implementing since last season.”

Looking for a more low-key vacation? Little Luxuries boutique will offer new art and products, as well as an artist trunk show throughout the summer, and Wings of Mackinac Butterfly Conservatory will be hosting a 25th-anniversary celebration.

Brewsters of Mackinac at Surrey Hill is under new ownership. It will offer an expanded selection of island gifts and clothes.

For the more artistic among us, new classes will be available at the Watercolor Cafe.

Pizza lovers shouldn’t miss the new Mackinac Island Pizza Co. restaurant, which will open later in the summer at the Grand Hotel.

Interested in Mackinac’s Island? Click here to view the island’s latest updates.