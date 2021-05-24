Explore Michigan: Stoatin Brae Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — If you looked up and didn’t know any better, you might think you were in Scotland, Ireland or Wales. Located about halfway between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Stoatin Brae Golf Club at Gull Lake View Golf and Resort is a national golf course rankings powerhouse.

Stoatin Brae was named the “National Golf Course of the Year” by the National Golf Course Owners Association during the groups 2021 Golf Business Conference.

The award is given based on four criterias:

Exceptional quality of the course

Exceptional quality of ownership and management

Outstanding contribution to its community

Significant contribution to the game

Stoatin Brae was also recently named as one of GOLF Magazine’s Top 100 Courses You Can Play in 2021. Stoatin Brae is one of five courses in Michigan to receive the nod.

Stoatin Brae is also home to a large amount of wild life. There are 38 bird houses located throughout the 18 hole course and 190 in total on the property.

The course is a Par 71 and plays at 6,667 yards from the tips.