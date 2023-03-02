MIDLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — The Midland Curling Club has been around since the early 1960s. In 2008, the club moved into its new facility at 2009 S. Jefferson Ave. and has seen its membership skyrocket from 80 to 240 members.

The increase in membership has allowed the club to expand the number of leagues to fill almost every day of the week. When not in use for league play, the club is available for curling rentals to the general public.

Rentals are staffed by club members who volunteer to teach the sport and introduce curling to the larger community.

The curling center sets aside ice time every Saturday morning for Andy’s League.

In traditional curling, players slide heavy, polished granite stones across the ice toward a target area segmented into four concentric circles. The purpose is to accumulate the highest score for a game; points are scored for the stones resting closest to the center. Two sweepers with brooms warm the ice in front of the sliding stone to help direct its trajectory.

Players in Andy’s League follow standard rules for wheelchair curling and don’t use sweepers. All equipment and training are provided.

It’s the club’s spirit of commitment, a desire for growing the sport, and a connection to the Midland community that convinced the curling club to support Andy’s League, said Mike Devon, president of the Greater Midland Curling Club.

“If you ever feel the need to see sport being played for pure enjoyment, drop by the curling club during curling season to watch Andy’s League participant’s curl. They truly are special curlers and the club is very proud to be able to support them,” Devon said.