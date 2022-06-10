COLON, Mich. (WLNS) — Known as “The Magic Capital of the World,” Colon, Michigan is located between Sturgis & Coldwater.

For nearly 90 years the art of MAGIC has been a part of this community. There is no other place like it.

It has an amazing history relating to famous magicians who have either lived in town or spent a lot of time in town, plus four different establishments that manufacture and sell magic tricks.

There are several magic shows to attend during your visit, along with visiting the secret room in the 5 Star Pizza restaurant.

There are stars (like the Hollywood stars) in the sidewalk in remembrance of beloved magicians and the local cemetery is the place where more magicians have chosen to be buried than in any other place on earth.