EXPLORE MICHIGAN: The nationally acclaimed Detroit Riverfront

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— Detroit is the biggest city in Michigan and has a lot to offer from food; art, history, museums, architecture, cars, and it’s the birthplace of Motown records.

People often overlook the beautiful riverfront that has a view of Canada.

“Individuals can come down and not only enjoy our beautiful riverfront in the city of Detroit,” said Chiara Clayton, the communications specialist of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, “but also be able to have a beautiful view of Canada right across the way.”

Clayton says the riverfront is an open public space for all ages to enjoy.

“U.S.A Today had a contest we were up against 10 or 12 other riverfronts across the country,” Clayton said, “and we won so we’re excited to be number one in the country, and to really have others celebrate this beautiful riverfront.”

Many people have made the space an everyday ritual despite the weather conditions.

Tara Butts walks the riverfront each afternoon to give herself some clarity.

“Every day it’s a different kind of peace, some days the water is just slapping and excited and some days are just calm,” Butts said, “it’s the beauty of it all, it’s the feeling, it’s the spirit of Detroit.”

The riverfront walk runs nearly 5.5 miles from east to west, and the beautiful view of the water…Makes it— even a great place for proposals.

“It’s just open public space who wanted to make accessible, to those who want to come and visit,” Butts said. “We have parks, we have programming, we just want it to be a beautiful space for everyone to enjoy.”

Three sisters who live in the city of Detroit told 6 News they walk along the river to remember childhood memories. Nanga, Cherima, and Shuri Chunghe say they love everything from the main city to the riverwalk.

They told 6 News the city is a great place for young artists to become encouraged and frame their artwork to fit a city that’s still expanding each day.

“I love Detroit because it’s such an eclectic city,” Chunghe said, “it’s a city of a lot of resiliency, a lot of strength. We have been beaten down before, but we’ve always come back up stronger and better than ever.”

If you are interested in visiting the riverfront check out a map on detroitriverfront.org.