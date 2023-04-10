FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WLNS) — Founded in 1984, the Zekelman Holocaust Center (ZHC) first opened its doors on the campus of the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield as the Holocaust Memorial Center and relocated to the current award-winning building in 2004.

The ZHC houses not only their core museum exhibits, but an extensive research library, archives, and a gallery for special art and history exhibits.

The founders of the museum were actually Holocaust survivors themselves, and wanted to make sure their story wouldn’t be forgotten.

Today, not only is there a rise in antisemitism, there is a decline in living testimony as we are approaching a time when Holocaust survivors will no longer be with us.

The Holocaust Center’s content focuses on Holocaust victims’ and survivors’ personal stories to help visitors understand how the Holocaust could have happened.