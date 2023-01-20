HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for some family fun, come celebrate the 73rd Tip-Up Town at Houghton Lake on Jan. 21, 22, and 28.

Go visit Houghton Lake, the home of cool people, with warm smiles and hot chocolate!

For 73 years, families have enjoyed Michigan’s largest winter festival, making it a tradition where memories are made.

A 2023 Tip-Up Town badge ($10) will allow entry into an array of family fun.

That includes side-by-side racing, snowmobile drag racing, live entertainment, carnival areas and a family fun tent for the kids. Plus, an ice fishing contest, and fireworks at one of Michigan’s largest inland lakes.

If you’ve never had the chance to enjoy the Houghton Lake area, you’ll find it home to more than 20,000 acres of frozen wonderland (January and February) and access to hundreds of miles of snowmobiling trails, off-road trails, cross-country ski trails and more.