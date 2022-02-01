Explore Michigan: Ways to have fun in the snow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Winter might have put the freeze on family trips to the beach from northern Michigan to the lower peninsula. However, there is a lot of winter fun that you can experience in our mitten state.

Ski resorts are laid out across the entire region, but northern Michigan has some of the most well-known slopes. Lake-effect snow from Lake Michigan keeps these resorts stocked with fresh trails.

Pure Michigan, Michigan’s top travel authority says Boyne Mountain, Resort Boyne Highlands Resort, Crystal Mountain, and Cannonsburg Ski Area, are just a few of the many resorts around the state. It’s a fun destination for all ages to enjoy. If you aren’t a skier, you can start off on the bunny hill and get proper training. ​

If you are from the lower-peninsula and want to spend time away from the urban areas the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in northern Michigan might do the trick. Other winter activities you can enjoy are snowshoeing, and fat-tire biking, and you can even try ice golfing.

Detroit also has Campus Martius in the heart of the city. It offers ice skating in the middle of downtown.

The arena is surrounded by buildings, coffee shops, and restaurants.

There are so many activities to look forward to, but even simple sledding with the family at a nearby hill can help you enjoy the beautiful snow.