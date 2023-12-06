HOLLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — “Kerstmarkt” in the Dutch language means “Christmas market.”

In keeping with Holland’s Dutch heritage, Kerstmarkt started with just 10 booths in Centennial Park in 1997.

Explore the Kerstmarkt in Holland. (WLNS)

The Kerstmarkt is now set up at the 8th Street Marketplace in front of the Civic Center with nineteen booths set up for four weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

On Saturday it shares space with the award-winning Holland Farmers’ Market.

The Kerstmarkt is under the umbrella of the Holland Friends of Art, a licensed non-profit organization committed to continuing this tradition in Holland, Michigan.

While the Kerstmarkt has become a tradition for many West Michigan families, vendors have reported U.S. visitors from as far away as Texas and California and even some international guests traveling to attend.

Special events are held each year, including live music and the Sinterklaas processional.

Experience a delightful outdoor European-style market with holiday items, delicious food and artisan demonstrations in Holland, Michigan.